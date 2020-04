The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that an Ebola virus infected person has been reported from Congo, East Africa and that there could be other infected persons.



The Ebola infected person was diagnosed with the virus three days before it was to be declared as fully eradicated from Africa.



The World Health Organization states that the Ebola virus has not been reported for the past 42 days.



The deadly Ebola virus, known as the Ebola haemorrhagic fever, spread throughout West Africa between 2014 -2016, killing 2260 people.