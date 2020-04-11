12+hour+water+cut+today

National Water Supply and Drainage Board has announced a 12 hour water cut from 4.00 pm today in Kelaniya,Peliyagoda,Wattala- Mabola,Ja- Ela,Katunayak- Seeduwa urban council areas and Biyagama,Mahara,Dompe PS areas.



Water will also be suspended in the Gampaha and Pradeshiya Sabha areas during this period.





