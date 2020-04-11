SPC+calls+for+quotations+to+purchase+drugs+from+local+importers+and+distributors+

The State Pharmaceutical Corporation has called for quotations for the purchase of pharmaceutical stocks held by local pharmaceutical importers and distributors.



State Pharmaceuticals Corporation of Sri Lanka invites quotations (Bids) from the Local Agents of the manufacturers who have obtained NMRA registration for the products.



The Health Ministry announced that the tender will be opened on the 15th of this month at 2.00 pm.

Pricing Notification and all relevant information for the suppliers will be made available on www.spc.lk according to the announcement.