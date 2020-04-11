Heat wave in several areas - Department of Meteorology

Heat index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level at some places in North-western and North-central provinces and Mannar, Vauniya, Gampaha and Monaragala districts.

Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible during this time while continuing activity could result in heat stroke.



The Heat Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology and the effect of the heat index on human body is prepared on the advice of the Ministry Of Health and Indigenous Medical Services.

ACTION REQUIRED

Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Check up on the elderly and the sick. Never leave children unattended I vehicles. Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find a shade and stay hydrated. Wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.