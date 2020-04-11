සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Heat wave in several areas - Department of Meteorology

Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 16:02

Heat+wave+in+several+areas+-+Department+of+Meteorology+

Heat index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level at some places in North-western and North-central provinces and Mannar, Vauniya, Gampaha and Monaragala districts.

Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible during this time while continuing activity could result in heat stroke.

The Heat Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology and the effect of the heat index on human body is prepared on the advice of the Ministry Of Health and Indigenous Medical Services.

ACTION REQUIRED

Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Check up on the elderly and the sick. Never leave children unattended I vehicles. Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find a shade and stay hydrated. Wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.

One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 17:35

One more person have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 198 according to the latest... Read More

Legal action for spreading false news on social media
Legal action for spreading false news on social media
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 17:22

Secretary to the Ministry of Health Bhadrani Jayawardena has informed the relevant authorities to take legal action against a person who has published... Read More

Special account for foreign currency deposits
Special account for foreign currency deposits
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 17:14

The President's Media Division stated that a special bank account named 'Special Deposit Account' has been introduced to deposit foreign currency in to... Read More



Trending News

Seven (07) new Covid- 19, patients identified : SL Country total increases to 197
11 April 2020
Seven (07) new Covid- 19, patients identified : SL Country total increases to 197
Special cargo plane with 20,064 Corona test kits arrive in the island - Donation by Jack Ma
10 April 2020
Special cargo plane with 20,064 Corona test kits arrive in the island - Donation by Jack Ma
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
11 April 2020
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
Maximum retail price for rice
10 April 2020
Maximum retail price for rice
Wearing face masks by all authorized persons travelling on the road made compulsory
11 April 2020
Wearing face masks by all authorized persons travelling on the road made compulsory

International News

Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.