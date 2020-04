The Ministry of Education has launched a special telephone service for students who are sitting for the GCE O / L examination this year to be able to solve their problems, while being at home.



This service is available by dialling 1377 from any telephone network.



The Ministry of Education announced that there is no charge for this and that inquiries can be made in Sinhala or Tamil medium.



Experienced teachers will be assigned for each subject and students will be provided with answers to questions they may have in Mathematics, Science, English, Sinhala and Tamil.