A stock of spoilt fish has been seized by the Public Health Inspectors (PHI) during a search operation conducted at the Agbopura police post in Kantale.



This was when a lorry traveling from Colombo to Trincomalee was searched today (11).



Public Health Inspectors of Kantale and Agbopura stated that they have been able to find more than 200kg of spoiled fish which was being transported from Piliyandala to Trincomalee.



Public Health Inspectors further stated that a person had been taken into custody along with the lorry.