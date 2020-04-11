සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Special account for foreign currency deposits

Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 17:14

The President's Media Division stated that a special bank account named 'Special Deposit Account' has been introduced to deposit foreign currency in to a preferred bank.

Accordingly, fixed deposits can be made in this manner and you will receive a higher interest rate.

The President's Media Division stated that this will be exempt from tax and foreign exchange regulations.
