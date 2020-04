Secretary to the Ministry of Health Bhadrani Jayawardena has informed the relevant authorities to take legal action against a person who has published false news about the coronavirus via Facebook.



The secretary had stated that the suspect has posted a message stating that coronavirus patients would not be reported for another two days. She said that they do not approve of such false propaganda.



The Ministry of Health said that the Government and the Health Sector have been commended nationally and internationally for their efforts in controlling and eradicating the coronavirus situation.