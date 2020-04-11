Thundershowers+accompanied+by+severe+lightning+in+several+ares+tonight+

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph also possible during thundershowers.
ACTION REQUIRED:
The Department of Meteorology advises that people should:
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.
- Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.
- Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.
- Beware of fallen trees and power lines.
- For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.