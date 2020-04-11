Thundershowers+accompanied+by+severe+lightning+in+several+ares+tonight+

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.

The Department of Meteorology states that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Mannar districts in the evening or night.Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph also possible during thundershowers.The Department of Meteorology advises that people should: