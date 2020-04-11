සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198

Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 17:35

One more person have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 198 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-11| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 198
Recovered and discharged - 54
Active cases – 137
New Cases for the day- 01
Observation in Hospitals - 165
Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              45
  • Puttalam              34 
  • Kalutara               27
  • Gampaha             22
  • Jaffna                  07

Total new cases reported in April are as follows;

Date

No of new cases reported

01 April

03

02 April

05

03 April

08

04 April

07

05 April

10

06 April

02

07 April

07

 8 April

04

 9 April

01

10 April

07

11 April

01*
