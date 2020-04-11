One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198

One more person have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 198 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-11| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 198

Recovered and discharged - 54

Active cases – 137

New Cases for the day- 01

Observation in Hospitals - 165

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 45

Puttalam 34

Kalutara 27

Gampaha 22

Jaffna 07