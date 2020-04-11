Bodies+of+the+father+and+daughter+caught+in+the+fire+in+Balangoda+found

The bodies of their father and daughter have been recovered from a fire that erupted in a shop in Rukatana, Balangoda. The fire which erupted at around three o'clock this morning has destroyed the shop completely.A father(50) and his daughter(19) died in the fire while the Mother and the son were rescued and hospitalised. Our correspondent stated that the daughter's body was first found among the charred debris. The father's body was later found in a pit about 200m away from the shop.

It was reported that locating the bodies of the father and daughter who died in the fire was extremely difficult among the charred wreckage. The members of the family were living in one section of the store when the fire broke out.