Medicine should not be issued without a prescription - Dr Anil Jasinghe

Director General Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasingha informs all pharmacies to stick to the regulation of not issuing medicines to the public without prescriptions
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 19:28
Director General Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasingha informs all pharmacies to stick to the regulation of not issuing medicines to the public without prescriptions
The Second School Term, which was scheduled to commence on April 20, now moved to May 11(Monday)Previously, it was decided that the second term would begin... Read More
US records most number of Coronavirus deaths with 18,850 in the world exceeding the deaths in Italy which is 18,849.The Worldwide COVID- 19, death toll... Read More
The programme to purchase wholesale stocks regionally was carried out today for farmers who have not been able to sell their produce due to the curfew... Read More