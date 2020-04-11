Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April

Curfew in High risk zones continue until further notice

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice.



Curfew in other areas extended until the 16th of April 6.00m

The curfew in the rest of the districts will NOT be uplifted on the 14th of April as indicated earlier.

The curfew in all areas except areas which have been identified as High-Risk Zones will be extended until 6.00 am on April 16, 2020.



Curfew will be uplifted on the 16th of April 6.00am and re-imposed at 4.00 pm

Curfew will be lifted on April 16 at 6.00 am in these areas except in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna and will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day (16).

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to exercise patience and understanding with regard to the difficulties of curfew. People are instructed to restrict purchases to essential items and avoiding unnecessary travel.

Limit new year customs to family

It is also emphasized that during the New Year season, customs and personal relationships should be restricted to only family members.

Inter district travel prohibited

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services. Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt



Distribution of essential items

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes.

Famers to continue

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Isolated areas

The villages which have been declared isolated areas will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.