සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ continues (Video)

Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 20:24

The+%E2%80%98Rata+Wenuwen+Hiru+-+Sahana+Yaathra%E2%80%99+continues+%28Video%29

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, was carried out in the districts of Colombo and Kalutara today.

With the successful work carried out in the villages and towns, LOLC has joined hands with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative further strengthening its operations.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is a concept of the Chairman of Hiru Media Network, Rayynor Silva.

Its main operations are directed from the Hiru Media Network headquarters located on the 35th and 37th floors of the World Trade Center in Fort, while all deliveries are undertaken from the Hiru Life studio complex at Pelawatta.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes.

Hiru Media Network has also launched a program in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society to provide protective clothing and equipment for the health staff working to eradicate covid-19 in the country.

Protective clothing and equipment to public health inspectors were handed over at the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society Headquarters today.

The programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, Maththegoda - Hiripitiya Parents Upahara Elders Home, Kalutara - Galpatha Sucharitha Child Development Center, Uggalboda Arunodaya Residential Rehabilitation Center, Morontuduwa - Kulasingham William Gunawardena Elders home were disinfected.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by Hiru Media Network to disinfect public places with the Red Cross Society of Sri Lanka was successfully completed in several police stations.

Today, some of the Maha Sangha, the priests, the nuns and the elders of the elders' homes, who were assisted by Hiru Sahana Yatra, expressed their views.



Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May
Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 21:45

The Second School Term, which was scheduled to commence on April 20, now moved to May 11(Monday)Previously, it was decided that the second term would begin... Read More

US overtakes Italy as the country with the Highest number of deaths in the world due to Covid-19
US overtakes Italy as the country with the Highest number of deaths in the world due to Covid-19
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 21:37

US records most number of Coronavirus deaths with 18,850 in the world exceeding the deaths in Italy which is 18,849.The Worldwide COVID- 19, death toll... Read More

Wholesale purchasing of farmers produce commences
Wholesale purchasing of farmers produce commences
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 22:29

The programme to purchase wholesale stocks regionally was carried out today for farmers who have not been able to sell their produce due to the curfew... Read More



Trending News

Seven (07) new Covid- 19, patients identified : SL Country total increases to 197
11 April 2020
Seven (07) new Covid- 19, patients identified : SL Country total increases to 197
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
11 April 2020
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April
11 April 2020
Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
11 April 2020
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
Wearing face masks by all authorized persons travelling on the road made compulsory
11 April 2020
Wearing face masks by all authorized persons travelling on the road made compulsory

International News

Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.