Tomorrow is Easter Sunday - believers requested to celebrate the Easter message at home

Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who gave his life on the cross to redeem people from their sins.

It is no secret that the Christians affected by last year's brutal terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday have survived through the healing of memories, forgiveness and restoration that was possible because of the amazing grace, mercy and lovingkindness of their Lord.

The Christian clergy have requested the believers to remember and live the message of Easter converting their homes into a sanctuary of worship during this Easter Sunday.