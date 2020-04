With more than 100,000 coronal deaths worldwide, Some foreign countries have decided to reopen their countries.



Czech Republic has already opened shops, stadiums, swimming pools and building materials shops, and Denmark has decided to open schools and preschools next week.



Austria, too, is set to reopen shortly after Easter Sunday. Norway has also announced it will reopen next week.



According to foreign reports, the decision was made due to the stabilization of the corona virus infection.



Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases are reported to be 1,713,971 while the death toll is 103,772.