Wholesale+purchasing+of+farmers+produce+commences+

The programme to purchase wholesale stocks regionally was carried out today for farmers who have not been able to sell their produce due to the curfew imposed island wide.



According to our regional correspondent the program was carried out through Divisional Secretariats and Agrarian Service Centers.



Under this programme, vegetable orders are obtained and purchased in bulk.



Therefore, with the government's decision to buy vegetables, farmers in Dambulla and surrounding areas have come to their respective places today to sell their crops.



There was a heated exchange of words between former Provincial Councillor Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon and Namal Karunaratne, the National Organizer of All Ceylon Farmers Federation.



Meanwhile, the farmers in Bandarawela and surrounding areas have been unable to sell their harvest due to the closure of the Bandarawela vegetable wholesale center.





