Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May

Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 21:45

The Second School Term, which was scheduled to commence on April 20, now moved to May 11(Monday)

Previously, it was decided that the second term would begin on the 20th of this month.

However, with the spread of the coronavirus, the government continues to take measures to control it. Therefore, it has been decided to extend the date of commencement of schools to protect the school children.

The Government has planned to provide the maximum possible distance learning facility to the students to continue their studies during the period of school holidays.

The Ministry of Higher Education has been informed that the date of commencement of the University should be reviewed in accordance with the approval of the university authorities and the University Grants Commission.





US overtakes Italy as the country with the Highest number of deaths in the world due to Covid-19
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 21:37

US records most number of Coronavirus deaths with 18,850 in the world exceeding the deaths in Italy which is 18,849.The Worldwide COVID- 19, death toll... Read More

Wholesale purchasing of farmers produce commences
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 22:29

The programme to purchase wholesale stocks regionally was carried out today for farmers who have not been able to sell their produce due to the curfew... Read More

Some countries that were closed due to Coronavirus is ready to open
Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 21:09

With more than 100,000 coronal deaths worldwide, Some foreign countries have decided to reopen their countries.Czech Republic has already opened shops,... Read More



Trending News

Seven (07) new Covid- 19, patients identified : SL Country total increases to 197
11 April 2020
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
11 April 2020
Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April
11 April 2020
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
11 April 2020
Wearing face masks by all authorized persons travelling on the road made compulsory
11 April 2020
International News

Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
