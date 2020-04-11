Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May

The Second School Term, which was scheduled to commence on April 20, now moved to May 11(Monday)



Previously, it was decided that the second term would begin on the 20th of this month.



However, with the spread of the coronavirus, the government continues to take measures to control it. Therefore, it has been decided to extend the date of commencement of schools to protect the school children.



The Government has planned to provide the maximum possible distance learning facility to the students to continue their studies during the period of school holidays.



The Ministry of Higher Education has been informed that the date of commencement of the University should be reviewed in accordance with the approval of the university authorities and the University Grants Commission.











