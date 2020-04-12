Weather forecast by the department today - Rains to several areas

According to the weather forecast issued by Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre, there is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning over most parts of the island during next few days.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds

during thundershowers.



Showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island in the evening or night.



Showers can be expected in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.



Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



The sun will be directly overhead in Sri Lanka today (12) at Murunkan, Mamaduwa, Aluth-Hammillewa and Kuchchaveli at about 12:11 noon.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.



Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be Easterly to North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.



The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.