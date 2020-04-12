සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast by the department today - Rains to several areas

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 7:31

Weather+forecast+by+the+department+today+-+Rains+to+several+areas+
According to the weather forecast issued by Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre, there is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning over most parts of the island during next few days.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds
during thundershowers.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island in the evening or night.

Showers can be expected in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The sun will be directly overhead in Sri Lanka today (12) at Murunkan, Mamaduwa, Aluth-Hammillewa and Kuchchaveli at about 12:11 noon.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be Easterly to North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.
India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 12:13

The number of coronavirus infections in India has risen to 8,356.India has reported 34 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number... Read More

Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:35

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia, including Sri Lanka this year, due to the Coronavirus outbreak Read More

Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:24

The youngest coronavirus patient reported from Sri Lanka has returned home after recovering from the infection.A four-month-old infant from Nattandiya... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April
11 April 2020
Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April
Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May
11 April 2020
Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
11 April 2020
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
11 April 2020
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 199
12 April 2020
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 199

International News

Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.