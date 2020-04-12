Sunday 12 April : World situation report 1.7 mn cases, 108,702 deaths and 402,270 recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,776,157 with 108,702 deaths, which is 6.12% from the total infected patients. Meanwhile, more than 20% have recovered, with 402,270 (22.65%) recoveries reported. USA is now the worst affected nation with infections and deaths higher than any other country of the world
United States has the highest number of reported infections with 529,740 which is approximately 29.83% from the world total. The US death toll has increased to 20,506 making it the worst affected country and the first country to record over 20,000 deaths. The US has now the highest recorded patients in the world and the highest number of deaths surpassing Italy and Spain.
Countries with over 100,000 infected patients
- USA 499,252
- Spain 163,027
- Italy 152,271
- France 130,730
- Germany 125,452
Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients
- China 83,014
- UK 79,883
- Iran 70,029
- Turkey 52,167
The Global death count now stands at 108,702. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 20,506 deaths which is 18.86% from the total death toll of the world.
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 20,506 (New York 6,367)
- Italy 19,468
- Spain 16,606
- France 13,832
Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths
- UK 9,892
- Iran 4,357
- Belgium 3,346
- China 3,343
- Germany 2,871
- Netherlands 2,643
Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 5.34 am today (12).