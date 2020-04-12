Sunday 12 April : World situation report 1.7 mn cases, 108,702 deaths and 402,270 recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,776,157 with 108,702 deaths, which is 6.12% from the total infected patients. Meanwhile, more than 20% have recovered, with 402,270 (22.65%) recoveries reported. USA is now the worst affected nation with infections and deaths higher than any other country of the world

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 529,740 which is approximately 29.83% from the world total. The US death toll has increased to 20,506 making it the worst affected country and the first country to record over 20,000 deaths. The US has now the highest recorded patients in the world and the highest number of deaths surpassing Italy and Spain.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 499,252

Spain 163,027

Italy 152,271

France 130,730

Germany 125,452

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

China 83,014

UK 79,883

Iran 70,029

Turkey 52,167

The Global death count now stands at 108,702. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 20,506 deaths which is 18.86% from the total death toll of the world.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 20,506 (New York 6,367)

Italy 19,468

Spain 16,606

France 13,832

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

UK 9,892

Iran 4,357

Belgium 3,346

China 3,343

Germany 2,871

Netherlands 2,643

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 5.34 am today (12).