Sunday 12 April : World situation report 1.7 mn cases, 108,702 deaths and 402,270 recoveries

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 7:25

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,776,157 with 108,702 deaths, which is 6.12% from the total infected patients. Meanwhile, more than 20% have recovered, with 402,270 (22.65%) recoveries reported. USA is now the worst affected nation with infections and deaths higher than any other country of the world

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 529,740 which is approximately 29.83% from the world total.  The US death toll has increased to 20,506 making it the worst affected country and the first country to record over 20,000 deaths. The US has now the highest recorded patients in the world and the highest number of deaths surpassing Italy and Spain.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      499,252
  • Spain                    163,027
  • Italy                      152,271
  • France                  130,730
  • Germany              125,452

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • China                      83,014
  • UK                          79,883
  • Iran                         70,029
  • Turkey                     52,167

The Global death count now stands at 108,702. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 20,506 deaths which is 18.86% from the total death toll of the world.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                          20,506  (New York 6,367)
  • Italy                          19,468
  • Spain                        16,606
  • France                      13,832

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • UK                              9,892
  • Iran                             4,357
  • Belgium                      3,346
  • China                          3,343
  • Germany                     2,871
  • Netherlands                2,643

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 5.34 am today (12).

India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 12:13

The number of coronavirus infections in India has risen to 8,356.India has reported 34 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number... Read More

Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:35

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia, including Sri Lanka this year, due to the Coronavirus outbreak Read More

Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:24

The youngest coronavirus patient reported from Sri Lanka has returned home after recovering from the infection.A four-month-old infant from Nattandiya... Read More



