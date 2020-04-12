සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Today is Easter Sunday - the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who gave his life on the cross to redeem people from their sins

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 8:01

Today+is+Easter+Sunday+-+the+resurrection+of+Jesus+Christ%2C+who+gave+his+life+on+the+cross+to+redeem+people+from+their+sins

Today is Easter the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who gave his life on the cross to redeem people from their sins.

It is no secret that the Christians affected by last year's brutal terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday have survived through the healing of memories, forgiveness and restoration that was possible because of the amazing grace, mercy and lovingkindness of their Lord.

The Christian clergy have requested the believers to remember and live the message of Easter converting their homes into a sanctuary of worship during this Easter Sunday.  

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo of the Roman Catholic Church making a statement to the media regarding Easter said that the coronavirus epidemic has posed a challenge to the Christian community and to all citizens of the country.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issuing a statement for Easter stated that he expects the Christians to dedicate their lives to the Lord Jesus Christ at this time and to stay at home in accordance with the instructions of the government and health officials at a time when the country and the people are facing a very serious health threat.

The President stated that cleansing of the soul and the mind is the core meaning of Easter.

He also expressed his hope that the sentiments developed during this season would help to promote love, peace and harmony among the communities in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the last years Easter attack will be forever etched in the memories of the people of Sri Lanka and it is the responsibility of the government to protect the nation and to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

He also appreciated that the Christians of this country, for deciding to celebrate the message of Easter and engage in religious activities at home without going to a church to support the government's efforts to save the nation from this pandemic.

India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 12:13

The number of coronavirus infections in India has risen to 8,356.India has reported 34 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number... Read More

Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:35

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia, including Sri Lanka this year, due to the Coronavirus outbreak Read More

Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:24

The youngest coronavirus patient reported from Sri Lanka has returned home after recovering from the infection.A four-month-old infant from Nattandiya... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April
11 April 2020
Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April
Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May
11 April 2020
Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
11 April 2020
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
11 April 2020
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 199
12 April 2020
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 199

International News

Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.