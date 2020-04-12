Today is Easter Sunday - the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who gave his life on the cross to redeem people from their sins

Today is Easter the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who gave his life on the cross to redeem people from their sins.

It is no secret that the Christians affected by last year's brutal terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday have survived through the healing of memories, forgiveness and restoration that was possible because of the amazing grace, mercy and lovingkindness of their Lord.

The Christian clergy have requested the believers to remember and live the message of Easter converting their homes into a sanctuary of worship during this Easter Sunday.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo of the Roman Catholic Church making a statement to the media regarding Easter said that the coronavirus epidemic has posed a challenge to the Christian community and to all citizens of the country.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issuing a statement for Easter stated that he expects the Christians to dedicate their lives to the Lord Jesus Christ at this time and to stay at home in accordance with the instructions of the government and health officials at a time when the country and the people are facing a very serious health threat.

The President stated that cleansing of the soul and the mind is the core meaning of Easter.

He also expressed his hope that the sentiments developed during this season would help to promote love, peace and harmony among the communities in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the last years Easter attack will be forever etched in the memories of the people of Sri Lanka and it is the responsibility of the government to protect the nation and to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

He also appreciated that the Christians of this country, for deciding to celebrate the message of Easter and engage in religious activities at home without going to a church to support the government's efforts to save the nation from this pandemic.