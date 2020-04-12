සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues (Video)

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 9:40

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, was carried out in the districts of Colombo and Kalutara yesterday.

With the successful work carried out in the villages and towns, LOLC has joined hands with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative further strengthening its operations.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is a concept of the Chairman of Hiru Media Network, Rayynor Silva.

Its main operations are directed from the Hiru Media Network headquarters located on the 35th and 37th floors of the World Trade Center in Fort, while all deliveries are undertaken from the Hiru Life studio complex at Pelawatta.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes.

Hiru Media Network has also launched a program in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society to provide protective clothing and equipment for the health staff working to eradicate covid-19 in the country.

Protective clothing and equipment to public health inspectors were handed over at the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society Headquarters.

The programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, Maththegoda - Hiripitiya Parents Upahara Elders Home, Kalutara - Galpatha Sucharitha Child Development Center, Uggalboda Arunodaya Residential Rehabilitation Center, Morontuduwa - Kulasingham William Gunawardena Elders home were disinfected.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by Hiru Media Network to disinfect public places with the Red Cross Society of Sri Lanka was successfully completed in several police stations.


