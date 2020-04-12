208+in+Poonani+Quarantine+Center+tested+for+coronavirus+infection

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that samples of 208 persons from the Poonani Quarantine Center in Batticaloa were taken yesterday for coronavirus testing.

Meanwhile, He expressed his thoughts on the two infected patients diagnosed yesterday at the Hiru TV ‘Patthare Visthare’ programme.

He said that the wife of a previously diagnosed infected person from Akkaraipattu who had come from Qatar and a person at Poonani Quarantine Center had been diagnosed with the virus yesterday.