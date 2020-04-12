Gorillas, Orangutans and Chimpanzees to be quarantined

Africa travel authorities have decided to quarantine African ape species at risk of contracting the corona virus.



Accordingly, the habitats of gorillas, orangutans and chimpanzees in national parks, in Frican countries including Rwanda, Uganda and Congo, will be closed.



The 2014 Ebola outbreak is estimated to have killed thousands of chimpanzees and gorillas in Africa.



Nadia, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo, USA was infected recenty and this is another reason why Africa has taken such precautionary measures.