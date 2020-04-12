When will curfew be lifted a clue from the DG Health services - (Video)

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that it might be possible to lift the curfew by the end of this month according to the prevailing situation.



Speaking live with Hiru 'Paththare Visthare' program, he stated that even though the curfew will be lifted, there should be a systematic program for proper health and safety practices including social distancing.



The Director General of Health Services also commented on how the New Year should be handled.



