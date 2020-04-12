සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Covid-19 Vaccination by end September - Oxford University team

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 9:27

A professor at the University of Oxford, UK, says that a successful vaccine for covid 19 could be produced by September this year.

Professor Sarah Gilbert said that she was 80 percent confident that her team would be able to produce the covid-19 vaccine.

Scientists around the world are working to produce a vaccine against the coronavirus, which has claimed over 109,000 lives worldwide, and Professor Sarah Gilbert's team is among them.

"If everything goes well," she said, "it is not a problem to develop a covid vaccine, but no one can guarantee how it will work."

Britain has donated £ 210 million to the International Fund to develop a Vaccination against the Coronavirus.

Except for the Oxford University team, other medical scientists state that it will take another year to develop the covid19 vaccine.

Britain's covid 19 death toll has risen to 9,875 with more than 917 deaths reported yesterday.

The Prime Minister's Office has announced that the condition of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is infected with the coronavirus is getting better.

However, British Interior Minister Preeti Patel said that he needs to rest for his full recovery.
