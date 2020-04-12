සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Chinese national arrested for selling liquor in a tourist hotel in Mount Lavinia ignoring curfew

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 10:40

A Chinese national has been arrested by the Colombo Special Operations Unit of the Excise Department for selling liquor at a luxury hotel in Mount Lavinia.

The liquor counter and the store were sealed by the Excise Officers since the owner failed to produce a license to sell liquor.

It has also been revealed that about 140 Chinese nationals have been self-quarantined at the hotel and that they have completed the quarantine period.

The hotel also houses a shop for Chinese nationals. 9,000 cigarettes manufactured in China for which taxes have not been paid, has also been found.

The Excise Department stated that the value of them is over one hundred thousand rupees.

The department requests the public to inform regarding such legal violations to  the special operations unit set up at the Excise department headquarters on the 1913 hotline.

