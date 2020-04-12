සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

23,500 arrested 3,500 vehicles seized for curfew violations - vehicles will not be released until court case is completed

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 10:33

Police emphasized that the law will be strictly enforced against those who misuse curfew permits issued with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services. 

DIG Ajith Rohana said that vehicles taken into custody will be kept in judicial custody until the court case is finalized.

Meanwhile, 1525 persons have been arrested for violating curfew within the past 24 hours.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 350 vehicles have also been taken into custody during this period.

Since the curfew was imposed at 6 pm on March 20, so far 23,500 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.

6500 vehicles were seized by the police during the period.

India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 12:13

The number of coronavirus infections in India has risen to 8,356.India has reported 34 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number... Read More

Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:35

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia, including Sri Lanka this year, due to the Coronavirus outbreak Read More

Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:24

The youngest coronavirus patient reported from Sri Lanka has returned home after recovering from the infection.A four-month-old infant from Nattandiya... Read More



