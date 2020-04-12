23,500 arrested 3,500 vehicles seized for curfew violations - vehicles will not be released until court case is completed

Police emphasized that the law will be strictly enforced against those who misuse curfew permits issued with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services.



DIG Ajith Rohana said that vehicles taken into custody will be kept in judicial custody until the court case is finalized.



Meanwhile, 1525 persons have been arrested for violating curfew within the past 24 hours.



DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 350 vehicles have also been taken into custody during this period.



Since the curfew was imposed at 6 pm on March 20, so far 23,500 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.



6500 vehicles were seized by the police during the period.



