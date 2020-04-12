Four+arrested+for+misusing+the+curfew+permit+

Police have arrested four suspects for transporting cattle using a license to transport coconuts as an essential service.



The raid was carried out on the Puttalam-Anuradhapura main road near the Kala Oya Bridge last night.



Our correspondent stated that the cattle were being transported from Vavuniya to Chilaw.



Two of the animals had died inside the lorry during transport.



The suspects are to be produced in court.



