සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The 39 year old mother who passed away after speaking on Skype to her five children

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:32

The+39+year+old+mother+who+passed+away+after+speaking+on+Skype+to+her+five+children+
Foreign media reports that a 39-year-old mother has died of coronavirus infection.

Shabnam Sadiq, 39, was working as a Customer Service Relationship Manager while studying for her Bachelor's degree.

Sadiq, had a cough a few days before heading to Pakistan to attend a family wedding with her husband.

Her husband, Kisran Sadiq, said she contacted him and his five children on Skype two days before the hospitalization.

There she said, "I'm not coming back. That's all. My life is over."

Not realizing the seriousness of the situation, Sadiq asked her:

"Why are you so stupid? It's not like that."

Her children thought she was tired.

Sadiq collapsed two days later, but two hospitals in Islamabad refused to admit her because they feared the disease would spread.

She was eventually taken to Pimms Hospital, where she was confirmed to have contracted the virus. She had spent 24 days in the hospital before she died on Monday.

Her husband said, "She mentioned that she had to become a victim of the virus because she had dealings with Chinese airlines."

Shocked by her death, foreign media reports that many of her photos are being shared on social media.

Her sister Anjim Iqbal said "She was a truly amazing person. She touched the lives of many people. She was a great help to people, especially orphans, the homeless and the less fortunate.""

India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 12:13

The number of coronavirus infections in India has risen to 8,356.India has reported 34 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number... Read More

Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia - world bank
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:35

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in 40 years in South Asia, including Sri Lanka this year, due to the Coronavirus outbreak Read More

Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 11:24

The youngest coronavirus patient reported from Sri Lanka has returned home after recovering from the infection.A four-month-old infant from Nattandiya... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April
11 April 2020
Curfew in High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice - in all other areas curfew extended until 16th April
Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May
11 April 2020
Second school term, opening date extended to 11 May
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
11 April 2020
Ebola infected person reported from Congo
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
11 April 2020
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 198
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 199
12 April 2020
One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 199

International News

Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
10 April 2020
Working together is vital to overcome the global pandemic - UN Secretary General
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.