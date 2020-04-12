The+39+year+old+mother+who+passed+away+after+speaking+on+Skype+to+her+five+children+

Foreign media reports that a 39-year-old mother has died of coronavirus infection.Shabnam Sadiq, 39, was working as a Customer Service Relationship Manager while studying for her Bachelor's degree.Sadiq, had a cough a few days before heading to Pakistan to attend a family wedding with her husband.Her husband, Kisran Sadiq, said she contacted him and his five children on Skype two days before the hospitalization.There she said, "I'm not coming back. That's all. My life is over."Not realizing the seriousness of the situation, Sadiq asked her:"Why are you so stupid? It's not like that."Her children thought she was tired.Sadiq collapsed two days later, but two hospitals in Islamabad refused to admit her because they feared the disease would spread.She was eventually taken to Pimms Hospital, where she was confirmed to have contracted the virus. She had spent 24 days in the hospital before she died on Monday.Her husband said, "She mentioned that she had to become a victim of the virus because she had dealings with Chinese airlines."Shocked by her death, foreign media reports that many of her photos are being shared on social media.Her sister Anjim Iqbal said "She was a truly amazing person. She touched the lives of many people. She was a great help to people, especially orphans, the homeless and the less fortunate.""