Four month old baby infected with coronavirus in SL, recovers and sent home

The youngest coronavirus patient reported from Sri Lanka has returned home after recovering from the infection.
A four-month-old infant from Nattandiya was diagnosed with the coronavirus on the 30th of this month, and four members of the family were also infected.
As a result, 20 persons who had direct contact with the family were sent to quarantine at home.
The baby was treated at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Angoda.
