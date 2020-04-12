සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Fourteen Sri Lankans who were stranded return home

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 13:20

Another 14 Sri Lankans who were stranded at airports overseas, due to global efforts to combat the Covid-19 epidemic, arrived in the country early this morning 

Nine of them were from Singapore, the other five were from Doha Qatar.

No new corona infection cases have been reported from the country today.

Accordingly, the number of Sri Lankans infected with Covid 19, the new coronavirus, stands at 199. Fifty-five people who were infected with the virus have recovered.

Seven coronavirus deaths have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the youngest coronavirus patient reported from the Angoda National Infectious Diseases Institute, Sri Lanka, has returned home.

A four-month-old infant from Nattandiya was diagnosed with the coronavirus on the 30th of this month, and four members of the family were also infected.

Three of them are currently receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Angoda.

Twenty people who had direct contact with the family were subject to self quarantine.

Nattandiya Medical Officer Upul Jayathilaka stated that no one has been diagnosed with the coronation after being referred for the test.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that samples of 208 persons from the Poonani Quarantine Center in Batticaloa have been collected for testing for the virus.

Health officials point out that even though the country is back to normal with the outbreak of Covid 19, the new coronavirus virus, the country will have to take measures to prevent the spread of the disease until it is eradicated globally.

Epidemiology Unit Director Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that although the epidemic is under control, people will still have to comply with health regulations.
