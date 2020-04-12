India - 34 deaths in 24 hours despite total lockdown

The number of coronavirus infections in India has risen to 8,356.



India has reported 34 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of Indians who have died of the virus has risen to 273.



India has been lockdown for 21 days to prevent the spread of the corona virus, which is due to expire on Tuesday.



However, in a video chat with Prime Minister Modi yesterday, the state chief ministers agreed to extend the period by another two weeks.



Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana have already extended the quarantine period.



The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to make a statement to the nation about extending the time limit for further lockdown of the country.