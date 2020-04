Anu Nayaka of the Asgiri Chapter Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thera says that people should give more prominence to medical advice this Avurudu, rather than rituals.

The Thera speaking to media in Kandy said that the public should extend their fullest support to the programme carried out by the government.

Meanwhile, Anu Nayaka of the Malwathu Chapter Venerable Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera also said that the public should have certain limitations when celebrating Avurudu.