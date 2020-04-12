1,535 arrested for violating curfew

Since the curfew was imposed at 6 pm on March 20th, 23,519 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.

6,072 vehicles were seized by the police during the period.

1,535 persons were arrested for violating curfew within the 24 hours which ended at 6 AM.



Meanwhile, residents in the Midigama area complain that the Chairman of the Pradeshiya Sabha and a group of people have sold a packet of food items provided by a private institution in the Weligama - Midigama area in Matara.



They met at the Weligama - Midigama - Wekada Sri Sudarshanaramaya this morning and protested against the incident.



A senior official of the private company who had given the food parcels also received a telephone call. He said that his company provided these parcels free of charge to the affected people.



When our news team contacted the Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Pushpakumara Batte, he stated that the institute had provided only 3,000 kg of rice.



He also stated that they were not sold.



Meanwhile, people in the Rajagiriya area staged a protest stating that the essential commodities were not properly supplied to Rajagiriya - Obeysekerapura Mawatha in Borella.



The police later arrived at the scene and the protesters stated that due to curfew, they were unable to obtain their daily essentials.