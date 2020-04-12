Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death

An army captain who killed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Bangladesh's founder and current prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to death by midnight yesterday.



This former army officer, Abdul Majeed, was recently arrested 25 years after the assassination of Mujibur Rahman.



A week later, he was sentenced to death.



On August 15, 1975, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first leader of the country and many of his family members were killed in a military coup.



That was four years after Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan.



In 1998, the accused of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderers were sentenced to death, while Army officer Abdul Majeed was sentenced to death without appearing in court.