Three+people+arrested+for+misusing+Prison+guard+ID+card

Three persons, including a man who misused an old Prison Identity Card were arrested during the curfew.



It was at the Kotapola - Kosmodara - Galdola roadblock.



They were traveling in a car and when inquired by the police, the man who drove the car said he was a prison guard.



He had shown an official identity card but further investigations have revealed that he was suspended in 2015.



He has since then worked as a taxi driver.



The identity card has been used to transport a woman and a person from Ratmalana to Deniyaya, police spokesperson's office stated.



Accordingly, the person who had produced a invalid identity card as a prison guard as well as the woman and the other person in the car were arrested.