Three people arrested for misusing Prison guard ID card

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 13:26

Three persons, including a man who misused an old Prison Identity Card were arrested during the curfew.

It was at the Kotapola - Kosmodara - Galdola roadblock.

They were traveling in a car and when inquired by the police, the man who drove the car said he was a prison guard.

He had shown an official identity card but further investigations have revealed that he was suspended in 2015.

He has since then worked as a taxi driver.

The identity card has been used to transport a woman and a person from Ratmalana to Deniyaya, police spokesperson's office stated.

Accordingly, the person who had produced a invalid identity card as a prison guard as well as the woman and the other person in the car were arrested.
