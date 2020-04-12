India+supplies+anti-malarial+drugs+to+USA

The Indian government has supplied 3,582,000 anti-malarial hydroxy-chloroquine tablets, according to a request by US President Donald Trump.



The Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandu stated that the aircraft carrying the drugs and other medical equipment requested by the USA reached Newark Airport in New Jersey.



President Trump has stated that priority should be given to the delivery of this malaria drug to those infected with coronavirus.



However, the export of hydroxy-chloroquine has been stopped by the Indian government with the spread of coronavirus.



However, due to President Trump's request India lifted the ban and exported the stock of drugs to the US.



Meanwhile, India has taken steps to supply fresh vegetables and fruits to the UK and Germany, which have been affected by the Corona virus.