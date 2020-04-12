Elephant+found+dead+after+falling+into+a+pit

An elephant who had gone to search for food in the Damana area in Ampara has died after being trapped in a toilet pit.



Our correspondent said that the wild elephant had fallen into the toilets after searching for food last night.



Residents have been trying to save the elephant for about two and a half hours.



However, when the wildlife officials arrived at the scene, it was reported that the elephant had died.



Residents in the area point out that the elephants from the forest reserves in the area continue to come in search of food.



