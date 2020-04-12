සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Four more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 203

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 14:04

Four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 203 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-12| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 203
Recovered and discharged - 55
Active cases – 141
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 154
Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              45
  • Puttalam              34 
  • Kalutara               27
  • Gampaha             22
  • Jaffna                   07
