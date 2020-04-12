Four more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 203

Four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 203 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-12| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 203
Recovered and discharged - 55
Active cases – 141
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 154
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 45
- Puttalam 34
- Kalutara 27
- Gampaha 22
- Jaffna 07