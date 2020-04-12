Cremation+procedure+for+victims+of+coronavirus-+Gazette+issued+

The government has issued a gazette notification regarding the cremation of the bodies of people who die of Covid-19, a new corona virus.

Accordingly, the body will have to be cremated with a temperature of 800 to 1200 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes until it is completely burned.

It should be in a cemetery or place approved by the competent authority. The gazette also states that the funeral arrangements of a coronavirus infected person will not be handed over to anyone other than the person designated by the competent authority.

The crematorium garments and the non-reusable personal protective equipment should be burnt immediately along with the coffin.

The government has also announced that the remains (ashes) of the deceased can be handed over to the nearest relative.

The gazette notification is given below.