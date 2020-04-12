United Nations warns of a food crisis - food security threatened

The United Nations has warned that the closure of businesses and countries globally in the wake of the Corona epidemic could lead to a food crisis.



This is due to threats to the supply chain and increased food insecurity.



A new report released by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization shows that supermarkets already have food stocks.



However, the organization points out that the food supply crisis, due to the prolonged coronavirus impact on the food supply chain of farmers, agricultural inputs, cultivation, shipping and trading, is likely.



Border closures, restrictions and shipping, as well as air traffic constraints, have made food production and transport internationally difficult.



In March, the United Nations Committee on World Food Security warned that the growing instability of the global food supply would severely impact poor countries.