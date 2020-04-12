Bumper harvest of pumpkins - government mediates to purchase from farmers

The Government has informed the Anuradhapura Government Agent to take immediate steps to purchase the high yield of the Pumpkin cultivation in Anuradhapura and Mahawilachchiya.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has instructed the Regional Development Bank to provide the money to the Government Agent to buy the pumpkin.



It is reported that the Colombo District Government Agent has been informed that the bulk of the pumpkins purchased should be brought to Colombo with the assistance of the Anuradhapura Government Agent and distributed among the low income families in the district.



The government requests the farmers to hand over their pumpkin harvest to the Government Agent of Anuradhapura.