27+staff+members+from+Ragama+and+Welisara+hospitals+sent+into+quarantine+centres

27 staff members from Ragama and Welisara hospitals sent to Mulankavil quarantine centre in Mannar according to Sri Lanka Navy.

A health worker at the Ragama - Colombo North Colombo Teaching Hospital who closely associated a coronavirus infected person at Suduwella, Ja-Ela has been infected with the virus. Therefore 22 employees of the hospital and 5 from the Welisara hospital were sent into quarantine today.

The Navy officers took into their custody 28 persons from Suduwella on the 9th who had violated their stay at home self-quarantine guidelines and subjected them to quarantine centers.

It was later revealed that six of them had been infected with the virus. Subsequently, it was revealed that a person who had closely associated this group had also contracted the virus.