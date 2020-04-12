President+Trump+declares+a+major+disaster+in+all+50+states+at+once+for+the+first+time+in+history

For the first time in US history President Trump has now declared a major disaster in all 50 states at once as COVID 19 death toll exceeds 20,500.

It is the first time a president has ever declared a major disaster in all 50 states at once, according to foreign reports.

More than 20,000 people have died in the U.S. due to the disease, and the figure that has doubled, from 10,000 to more than 20,000, in just five days.

The declarations make federal funding available for state and local governments, as well as some non-profit organizations, according to the White House. They can also help state governments coordinate with federal resources like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Meanwhile, the president also said that he would formally convene an "Opening our Country Council" next week comprised of doctors and business leaders who will aim to help reopen the U.S. economy which he said would be the biggest decision he would have to make in his life.