UK+Prime+Minister+Boris+Johnson+leaves+the+hospital+after+a+week

Foreign media reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recovered from his infection.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work. The British Prime Minister was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London, where he spent three days in intensive care and was also given oxygen. He was in hospital for a week.



On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work but will spend time in recovery. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had been standing in for Johnson while he was being treated and will continue until the PM is back.



The prime minister's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is due to give birth in two months, has been self-isolating with coronavirus-like symptoms but has not been tested.