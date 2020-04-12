A special program at the Welikanda Base Hospital, to relieve the stress of the covid -19 patients

A special program was organized yesterday (11), at the Welikanda Base Hospital, to relieve the stress of the people receiving treatment at the Covid - 19 specialist treatment center.
Our correspondent stated that the staff of the treatment center was also involved in this.
This is how they relieved their stress by singing songs and dancing.
