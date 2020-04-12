සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - in Colombo and Gampaha

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 19:12

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out in many villages.

There were several programmes implemented in the Western province today.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is a concept of the Chairman of Hiru Media Network, Rayynor Silva.

Its main operations are directed from the Hiru Media Network headquarters located on the 35th and 37th floors of the World Trade Center in Fort, while all deliveries are undertaken from the Hiru Life studio complex at Pelawatta.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. 

The programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, Accordingly the Arthur Perera Elders 'Home, Pannipitiya, Abeysekera Elders' Home in Elpitiya and Sugatha Elders Home in Benthara were disinfected.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by Hiru Media Network to disinfect public places with the Red Cross Society of Sri Lanka was implemented in Colombo and Gampaha today.

The Colombo Port Police Station, the Modara Police Station and the Coastal Police Station were also disinfected thereby completing the first stage of the Colombo District Public Program.

Similarly police stations in the Gampaha District in Wattala, Kandana, Jaela, Seeduwa, Negombo and Kochchikade were disinfected.

