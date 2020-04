So far, 23,519 people and 6,072 vehicles have been arrested by the police since curfew was imposed on the 20th of March.



Meanwhile, the acting IGP has ordered the police to take necessary steps to prevent the new year festival gatherings at village levels.



Police curfew has already been implemented in the country with the aim of controlling the spread of the Covid 19 virus.



According to the police headquarters, 1,535 people and 385 vehicles were arrested in the last 24 hours fore violating curfew orders.