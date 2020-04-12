The new year with a difference (Video)

We have to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year tomorrow in a different manner than we have done before.



With the current Covid 19 epidemic, the family has the opportunity to celebrate the New Year together, even though distanced away from friends and relatives.



From the earliest times, the Sinhala and Tamil communities have celebrated New Year in April with relatives and friends, based on rituals, customs and auspicious timings.



In the context of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country, we have to distance ourselves from our relatives during Sinhala and Tamil New Year. But on New Year's day, the family has a holiday.



So this year Sinhala and Tamil New Year is a year where everyone is at home. Most of the auspicious times of the New Year will be celebrated at night this time.



The dawn of the New Year will be at 8.23 pm on Monday 13 April and the ‘Punya Kalaya’ begins at 1.59 pm and ends at 2.47 am on 14 April.

The auspicious time for the preparation of food is at 10.05 pm on 13 April. The auspicious time to begin work, engage in financial transactions and partaking of the first meal for the new year is set for 10.43 pm on 13 April.



Celebrate the New Year by staying at home and supporting the government's program to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 virus.